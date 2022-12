Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 – Everything You

The first ever in-person international Call of Duty: Mobile tournament is upon us as teams from across the globe come together to finally find out who the best in the world is. We’ve been waiting for this moment since the game launched three years ago and after what feels like an eternity, it’s finally happening.

Who will lift the crown and become the best Call of Duty: Mobile team in the world? Which region will reign supreme? We’ll find out this weekend, but it can be a bit hard to track, so here you’ll find everything you need to know regarding the event as well as updated results.

DATE & VENUE

Date: 15–30 October

Venue: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601, United States

Prize Pool: US$1,700,000

SCHEDULE

GROUP STAGE Date : 15 – 16 December Start Time : 10:00 PM (UTC+8)

PLAYOFFS Date : 16 – 18 December Start Time : 4:30 AM (UTC+8)



RESULTS

TBD

TEAMS

GROUPS

MATCHES

DAY 1

Group Stage

15 Dec, 10:00 PM (UTC+8) – GodLike [0] vs [0] NYSL Mayhem (Group A)

15 Dec, 10:00 PM (UTC+8) – Wolves [0] vs [0] STRUT esports (Group B)

15 Dec, 10:00 PM (UTC+8) – SCARZ [0] vs [0] Influence Chemin Esports (Group C)

15 Dec, 10:00 PM (UTC+8) – ALMGHTY [0] vs [0] SKADE (Group D)

15 Dec, 11:15 PM (UTC+8) – STMN Esports [0] vs [0] Smart Omega (Group A)

15 Dec, 11:15 PM (UTC+8) – iNCO Gaming [0] vs [0] Team Vitality (Group B)

15 Dec, 11:15 PM (UTC+8) – Tribe Gaming [0] vs [0] Qing Jiu Club (Group C)

15 Dec, 11:15 PM (UTC+8) – Nova Esports [0] vs [0] Luminosity Gaming (Group D)

16 Dec, 12:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group A)

16 Dec, 12:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group B)

16 Dec, 12:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group C)

16 Dec, 12:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group D)

16 Dec, 1:45 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group A)

16 Dec, 1:45 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group B)

16 Dec, 1:45 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group C)

16 Dec, 1:45 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group D)

16 Dec, 3:00 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group A)

16 Dec, 3:00 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group B)

16 Dec, 3:00 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group C)

16 Dec, 3:00 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Group D)

Playoffs

16 Dec, 4:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Quaterfinal)

16 Dec, 4:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Quaterfinal)

16 Dec, 4:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Quaterfinal)

16 Dec, 4:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Quaterfinal)

DAY 2

17 Dec, 10:00 PM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Round 1)

17 Dec, 10:00 PM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Round 1)

17 Dec, 11:30 PM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Semifinal)

17 Dec, 11:30 PM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Semifinal)

18 Dec, 12:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Quaterfinal)

18 Dec, 12:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Quaterfinal)

18 Dec, 1:45 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Semifinal)

DAY 3

18 Dec, 10:00 PM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Final)

18 Dec, 11:15 PM (UTC+8) – TBD [0] vs [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Final)

19 Dec, 12:30 AM (UTC+8) – TBD [1] vs [0] TBD (Grand Final)

Where To Watch?

YouTube / Twitch

