Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0- How to Unlock the

The Season 1 Reloaded Update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is officially here and with it comes some new content. One of these new pieces of content is an all-new weapon known as the Chimera. Part of the Bruen Weapon Platform and an Assualt Rifle, this weapon takes a lot of inspiration from the Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts with its built-in suppressor and quick rate of fire. Players that want to try out the new weapon are going to need to unlock it, and there are a few different ways to do so. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the new Chimera Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

How To Unlock The Chimera Assault Rifle In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0

There are three ways to unlock the Chimera and can be done in either multiplayer, DMZ, or through the in-game store. Let’s tart with the last one since it is definitely the easiest though it will take some real-world cash to do so. Go to the store and purchase any bundle that has the Chimera in it and you will immediately unlock the weapon.

On to the other gameplay ways of getting the weapon, we will start with DMZ. Just like its M13B big brother, you can find the weapon at a certain location in DMZ, and extracting with the weapon will unlock for your use across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The weapon can be found in the secret facility known as Building 21, which was added to DMZ in this Season 1 Reloaded Update. Unlike the M13B, players can also get the weapon by playing multiplayer. Players will need to get two Operator kills, meaning kills on other players and not AI, with an Assault Rifle in 15 different matches. Doing either

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 1 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Weapons at Launch | 10 Meta Weapons You Need to Use