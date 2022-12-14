Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Receive Free Multiplayer

Starting tomorrow, December 15, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players will gain access to a limited-time multiplayer package. The free trial will last until 10 AM PT on December 19 and includes three maps as well as four different modes.
The Call of Duty blog provided specifics on what exactly is available with this special access to Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. For starters, the trio of maps are Farm 18, El Asilo, and Shipment. Added as part of Season 1 Reloaded–which features major quality-of-life improvements–Shipment is set on a cargo ship this time instead of on land. The blog also says that there aren’t as many mantling and vantage points with this re-imagining of the classic map.