Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Could Add a Way To Choose

When dropping into a match of DMZ, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players will likely have some idea of what they want to accomplish during the game. Usually, this strategy revolves around DMZ’s missions, with players either gathering items to donate to Dead Drops or completing unique tasks involving SAM sites and Strongholds. Additionally, players may focus on using some of their best keys and building up their weapon storage, though unlucky spawns can get in the way of this.

In its current form, DMZ sees players spawning at a few random points in Al Mazrah. Sometimes, these spawns work in players’ favor, dropping them right near a building they have a key for or placing them within running distance of the loot-filled train. Other times, the spawn points start them in the middle of nowhere, requiring a long run and putting them at risk of losing their keys or failing to complete a mission. With a future Call of Duty: Warzone 2 update, perhaps a way to choose spawn points will be introduced.

Selectable Spawn Points Can Work For DMZ If They Come With a Cost

To be clear, players should not be able to choose exactly where they spawn in every DMZ match that they load into, as this could make the mode ridiculously easy. Part of the appeal of DMZ is that it is difficult, which is partially due to Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s enemy AI being surprisingly challenging and partially because of other players being present on the map. Overcoming unfortunate spawns adds to the difficulty, too, so they should not be done away with entirely.

One great way to integrate selectable spawn points would be to make them something that players have to buy into. Currently, money has less of a purpose in DMZ than it should. Once players have a 3-plate armor vest, a large backpack, and a self-revive, they have very little to spend their money on beyond killstreaks. For players that are actively using their insured weapon, decreasing cooldowns is pointless as well. Though getting a bit of extra XP for having money at the end of a match is fine, it would be nice if players had another post-game purpose for their cash.

If buyable spawn points were introduced, gamers would have another way to spend their money, and it could push players to extract with a few thousand dollars every time they play. To keep things balanced, only one player in a group would have to reserve the spawn point, but each consecutive match where a spawn point is reserved could result in an increased price. Eventually, the cost could be too high, forcing players to spawn at a random location in Al Mazrah to reset their cooldowns.

For players that do not have leftover money to reserve their spawn point in the next match, they will be stuck with the randomized spawn points that are currently in the game. Further, similar to the free weapons mechanic that appears when players have no guns to equip in their Call of Duty: Warzone 2 loadouts, players could always opt into random spawn points if they do not care where they begin the match.

While letting players spawn exactly where they want to every time would lead to parts of the map being unpopulated, as well as an increased chance for spawn camping, tying the system to DMZ’s money would guarantee that some players are still using random spawn points and populating the whole map. Letting Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players pick their spawn as a reward for performing well and extracting in the previous match makes sense, and it would allow players to properly plan out their next deployment. Though choosing spawns is far from a must-have mechanic since matches are so brief and Al Mazrah is not overly large, the feature could still be a welcome addition if it is balanced carefully.

