Calls for major law changes to address impact of tyre tread





A new study conducted by the Director of the Centre for Automotive Industry Research at Cardiff University has revealed that driving with worn tyres in winter could be more dangerous than drink driving, when it comes to the impact on stopping distance. Even more worrying, the report found that driving a car with tyres that are at the legal limit of 1.6mm of tread could increase braking distance by over a third compared to tyres in good condition with 4mm or more of tread.

Up to 35 percent of fatal road collisions are alcohol-related and research shows that driving under the influence increases reaction times and therefore stopping distance. For the first time ever, the new research compared the impact of both worn tyres in wet, winter weather conditions and alcohol consumption on stopping distance. It found that driving with worn tyres increases additional stopping distance seven times as much as being under the influence of alcohol does. The data, which was commissioned by Halfords, shows that tyres that are on the legal limit of 1.6mm have 36 percent less grip than tyres in good condition. READ MORE: Winter weather could lead to ‘serious damage’ to cars

Drivers of cars, light vans and light trailers must have a minimum tyre tread depth of 1.6mm, whereas motorcycles, large vehicles and passenger-carrying vehicles only need 1mm. There must be tread across the middle three-quarters and around the entire tyre, with mopeds only needing to have visible tread. Graham Stapleton, CEO of Halfords believes the study demonstrates that the current legal limit on tread is too low, with current regulations on tyre tread not having been updated since 1986 – something Professor Peter Wells, who led the study, agrees with. The in-depth study, which analysed a raft of evidence on the subject, found that on average, consuming alcohol increases reaction time by 18 percent or 120 milliseconds. DON’T MISS

At 70mph, this would lead to an increased stopping distance of 12.4 feet. However, the difference in stopping distance between tyres in “good” condition with 4mm of tread and worn condition with just 1.6mm tread (in the same wet, winter driving conditions) is a huge 36 percent which equates to an additional 89ft. Perhaps most worrying of all, 1.6mm is the legal minimum amount of tread in the UK, meaning a car with this level of tread is technically legal and would pass an MOT. The research showed clearly that this impact increases steadily with speed. Graham Stapleton, CEO of Halfords, said: “Every year we advise huge numbers of UK motorists that their tyres are dangerously low on tread, but unfortunately many drive away assuming that, if they’re legal, they must be fine. READ MORE: Drivers urged to avoid ‘windscreen cracking’ using simple method

Halfords – which conducts over 800,000 MOTs in the UK each year – last year saw in excess of 100,000 motorists who received a warning for the state of their tyres in the form of a tread depth advisory note. This means that they technically passed the MOT but would likely need to change their tyres before their next test. The study found that it isn’t just braking distances that are impacted by worn tyres. Professor Peter Wells of the University of Cardiff said: “Braking distances are an indicator of general levels of grip. “So, if worn tyres increase braking distances by a third, we can reasonably assume that general levels of grip in the tyres are reduced by this amount too. “Therefore, worn tyres will also have a significant impact on car control on the road in other situations, such as cornering. This means it is more likely that you’ll lose control of the car in the first place if you have worn tyres.” “When we began the research, we didn’t know which of the two factors – alcohol or worn tyres – would have the largest impact on stopping distance as the data have never been compared before. “To demonstrate that worn tyres increase stopping distance seven times more than alcohol is a significant finding.”