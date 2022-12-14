Can Florida Control It’s Dengue Outbreak

(Vax Before Travel)

The Florida Health Department published its Weekly Arbovirus Report today, which confirmed that the Miami metro area remains a leading dengue hot-spot.

As of Week #49, Florida has reported 55 locally-acquired dengue patients confirmed this year.

And six of those cases were reported last week in Miami-Dade County.

Additionally, Florida reported twenty-two new dengue cases related to international travel.

In 2022, 754 travel-associated dengue cases were reported throughout Florida as of December 10, 2022.

From a national perspective, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) latest report (Dec. 1, 2022) indicates Florida is responsible for 100% of locally-acquired cases and about 69% of travel related.

Dengue is present in Asia, the Pacific, the Caribbean, the Americas, and Africa.

To notify international travelers, the CDC updated its Watch – Level 1 travel alert on December 5, 2022, regarding Dengue outbreaks in various African and Middle Eastern countries.

Separately, the CDC confirmed that Puerto Rico had reported 525 local dengue cases this year.

To alert the southern Florida community, Miami-Dade County announced a mosquito-borne illness advisory in August 2022.

Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites by Aedes mosquitoes.

According to the CDC, most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those that do develop symptoms typically recover after about one week.

However, severe dengue can be life-threatening within a few hours and often requires care at a hospital.

To protect people, the U.S. FDA approved a dengue vaccine known as Dengvaxia in 2019.

To evaluate how best to launch Dengvaxia®, Puerto Rico is currently conducting a phased vaccine program, with insights expected in early 2023.

Furthermore, the FDA has begun evaluating the Qdenga® (TAK-003) vaccine, which was recently authorized for use in Europe.

Furthermore, the FDA has begun evaluating the Qdenga® (TAK-003) vaccine, which was recently authorized for use in Europe.

