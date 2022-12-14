Cancer patients stuck as Just Stop Oil protest causes chaos





Eco-protestors who blocked a vehicle with nine cancer patients inside said “there’s no liveable future on a dead planet” after eventually letting it through past their protest. The incident occurred during morning rush hour today when members of the Just Stop Oil group carried out a slow march along four lanes of the busy A503 in north London.

Causing chaos for 90 minutes, the protest led to cancer patients and NHS staff being among those stuck in mass gridlock. Drivers became increasingly frustrated and were honking their horns, with one reportedly threatened with a fine by the police for ‘improper use of a horn’. Daily Telegraph reports that Met Police Chief Inspector Matt Ashmead warned the angry motorist: “That is improper use of a horn and I will give you a ticket. “Beeping your horn in our ear isn’t helping is it? I will give you a ticket if you do it again. “The courts of law have said that if we arrest them it’s an unlawful arrest, so it’s not the police’s fault.”

The people carrier with the cancer patients inside was reportedly stuck in the mass gridlock for at least 30 minutes. It was allowed to pass when the driver told police officers monitoring the protest the passengers were running late for crucial appointments. A police officer is reported to have told the climate group: “Can you do us a favour – there’s a van full of nine cancer patients, can you let it pass?” Protest leader Sean Irish was asked if he would apologise to the delayed patients and did so, but said: “disruption is obviously a consequence”. The 25-year-old added: “They got through, we hope their treatment goes really well but there’s no liveable future on a dead planet.” READ MORE: Prince Harry hit by London pub ‘riposte’ with new bitter

Others stuck in the traffic jam included Dr Rebecca Long, an NHS mental health doctor. She managed to get to Finsbury Park before being stuck in the tailback while waiting for a bus, and described the protest as “foolish”. Dr Long said: “It’s a strike day so this protest is having little impact, I support climate change causes and I’m vegan but they are not helping the cause. “I’ve got patients waiting to see me and I’m now going to be late.” And an electrical engineer showed his NHS lanyard to police and they told him to ‘just stay behind me and it will go quicker OK’. He said: “The police officer said it’s peaceful – it’s not, they’re in the middle of the road. They said ‘there’s nothing we can do’.” DON’T MISS

Just Stop Oil, which wants the Government to end all new oil and gas licences, marched for an hour-and-a-half from Manor House tube station to Holloway Road. They then staged an hour-long blockade in Camden Town. This morning’s traffic chaos comes on Just Stop Oil’s final day of ‘slow marches’ before Christmas. It allows them to exploit a legal loophole, unlike in previous protests where they would sit in the road and could be arrested for obstruction. But after 90 minutes, a Met Police inspector warned them an ‘arrest phase’ would happen if they continued to protest in that way. The 17 activists then got off the road and took the Tube to Camden Town for the blockade. There were no arrests.