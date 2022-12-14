Care homes to end mask-wearing rule as caregivers given autonomy

In a major announcement expected on Thursday, Care Minister Helen Whately will relax rules to ensure visiting at Christmas is as personal as possible. Current guidance states face masks should be worn by all carers and encouraged for visitors, irrespective of whether the person being cared for is known or suspected to have Covid. Known as “universal masking”, it helps prevent the spread of infection.

But new rules will see homes given autonomy over when masks should be worn, and outbreak measures deployed, with individual risk assessments. The move comes after campaigners lobbied the Department of Health for many months.

But some worry the updated guidance means little in reality, as it can be ignored without recourse.

Those who have been allowed into homes for visits only if they wear masks have complained they inhibit communication and make hugging, kissing and closeness virtually impossible.

The new guidance makes clear they should only be worn when necessary.

Saturday marks 1,000 days since lockdown was first imposed. In another twist for relatives, some homes still refuse loved ones entry.