Cedric Soares: Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back in January

Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window.

The club made some enquiries about him late in the summer window and have been following up that interest.

The 31-year-old has made only two appearances for Arsenal this season, both as a substitute. He is well known to Fulham manager Marco Silva – his fellow Portuguese.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Watch highlights as Arsenal beat AC Milan 2-1 in the Dubai Super Cup with Ben White returning to action



Soares, who joined from Southampton in January 2020 on an initial six-month loan, sees his Arsenal deal run out in 2024.

He is represented by Kia Joorabchian, who also helped bring Willian to Fulham in the summer.

Right-back and a new central midfielder are the priorities for Fulham in the January window.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports’ digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Arteta unsure on Jesus return | ‘When we know timescale we’ll look at options’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unsure how long Gabriel Jesus will be out for after the striker underwent knee surgery following an injury with Brazil at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old injured his right knee during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by Cameroon in their final group game.

Reports have suggested Jesus could be out for up to three months but the club are not putting a timescale on his return as yet, with Arteta echoing this stance.

Asked whether Jesus has a return date after Arsenal’s 3-0 friendly win over Lyon in Dubai, Arteta said: “No. Obviously we know that, he needed some intervention in the knee, and we will have to take (it) day-by-day, week-by-week and see, where it takes us.”