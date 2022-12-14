CENGN Partners with Memorial University to Bring Machine Learning

Digital Badge Offered with Course

CENGN Academy Added to Gardiner Centre’s Professional Development Portfolio

ST. JOHNS, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Memorial University’s Gardiner Centre and CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next-Generation Networks, are pleased to announce that they have partnered to bring new technical training programs to business professionals in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The first to launch is CENGN’s “Machine Learning Basics” course, which covers the concepts and skills needed to leverage the power of Machine Learning as it intersects with every industry vertical. This course is recommended for professionals interested in programming and data science with a background in coding and statistics.

This course will benefit individuals interested in furthering their expertise or pursuing careers such as:

• A software developer/engineer/architect starting with machine learning

• A software team lead or manager overseeing machine learning teams

• A product manager overseeing a machine-learning product

This is the second relationship with a university program that CENGN has fostered, and the organization is excited to expand CENGN Academy’s unique training offering into Atlantic Canada.

“CENGN is thrilled to establish this relationship with Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. It enables CENGN Academy to expand into Atlantic Canada, and together, bridge the skills gap around digital transformation, and train the next generation of tech workers on the east coast.” – Peter Heath, Senior Manager of Training Programs, CENGN

COURSE DETAILS

Course Name: CENGN Machine Learning Basics

Course Link: https://www.mun.ca/gardinercentre/professional-development-seminars/Machine-Learning-Basics

Course Price: $2500 + HST

Course Start Date: February 15th, 2023

CENGN ACADEMY MACHINE LEARNING BASICS COURSE OVERVIEW

Machine Learning continues to be integrated into businesses to provide a competitive advantage. But with the introduction of this complex technology, organizations must have skilled workers to both harness its true potential and maintain it.

CENGN Academy’s Machine Learning Basics course is designed to help tech professionals better understand what machine learning is, why it’s being used, and what those use cases are in an organizational setting. Learners will also see why Python has become the tool of choice for machine learning and then use it to solve multiple machine-learning problems.

Students in the course will participate in hands-on learning with labs hosted on CENGN’s multi-vendor cloud, using the popular Jupyter Notebook web-based interactive development environment. The course features end-to-end exercises, including data cleaning and visualization, problem specification, algorithm selection and results analysis. Learners also have access to CENGN Academy subject matter experts who will answer questions, check in on labs and prepare students for the exam.

Completion of the course and exam earns learners a digital badge to add to their LinkedIn page and resume.

“Gardiner Centre is committed to bringing learning experiences to Newfoundland and Labrador organizations that build critical skills in support of business excellence and growth. The addition of practical learning in technical skills through our partnership with CENGN is the next step in broadening our topics to meet the needs of today’s business environment.” – Valerie Howe, Director, Gardiner Centre

CENGN – CANADA’S CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR NEXT-GENERATION NETWORKS

CENGN is a not-for-profit organization with the vision to advance global technology innovation for the prosperity of all Canadians. Beyond offering commercialization services, the organization specializes in talent development, delivering cloud technology courses and certifications to Canadian professionals and students through their training program, CENGN Academy.

CENGN Academy is a pan-Canadian training program and a key driver in bridging the skill gaps identified by the most advanced companies in cloud computing and networking technologies. By arming experienced professionals, new graduates, and students with the most relevant skills in one of the world’s most fast-paced, growing industries, CENGN Academy is working to advance the global competitiveness of the Canadian ICT workforce.

For questions on CENGN Academy, please reach out to academy@cengn.ca.

GARDINER CENTRE

Gardiner Centre is the public engagement arm of Memorial University’s Faculty of Business Administration. They are an award-winning professional development hub that connects organizations and individuals with learning experiences.

Gardiner Centre offers a variety of practical certificate programs and courses to support individual professional development goals, including career advancement; building skills and expertise; and enhancing team performance. They support organizations using a collaborative approach to develop and deliver training to address specific organizational needs while building effective operations and a strong organizational culture.

For questions on Gardiner Centre, please reach out to gardinercentre@mun.ca.

RESOURCES

CENGN Machine Learning Basics Registration Page – https://www.mun.ca/gardinercentre/professional-development-seminars/Machine-Learning-Basics

CENGN Machine Learning Basics Course Outline – https://www.cengn.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CENGN-Academy-Machine-Learning-Basics.pdf

CENGN Academy – https://www.cengn.ca/academy/

CENGN – https://www.cengn.ca/

Memorial University – https://www.mun.ca/

Gardiner Centre – https://www.mun.ca/gardinercentre/