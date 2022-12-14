CGG enters into Utsira OBN Multi-Client reprocessing agreement

CGG has announced an agreement with Carbon Transition (under its subsidiary Axxis Multi Client) to reprocess the Utsira ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea. The reprocessing project has significant industry support and leverages strong demand for high-definition seismic imaging in this highly prospective area.

CGG will reprocess the Utsira survey, which is the largest ultra-high resolution OBN survey conducted in the North Sea and covers approximately 2,000 sq kms. The reprocessing will apply CGG’s latest advances in OBN processing and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion. This will significantly improve the velocity model, overall image resolution and frequency content for fault interpretation and reservoir characterization workflows. The reprocessed product will substantially advance the Utsira OBN survey and better assist clients with existing petroleum production and reservoir management. Scheduled to start in November 2022, the project will deliver a priority area in the third quarter of 2023 and final data for the complete survey in 2024.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: ‘The agreement recognizes CGG’s ability to provide superior OBN imaging results. This was recently demonstrated by the significant uplift in quality that we achieved on a proprietary reprocessing of a sub-set of the Utsira Survey. The result was so well received that the clients decided to commit to reprocessing of the complete survey. We are delighted to partner with Carbon Transition to expand our multi-client footprint and deliver a dataset that will be of significant value for production, development, and further near-field exploration in a prolific area of the North Sea.’

Nils Haugestad, interim CEO of Carbon Transition, said: ‘We are excited about developing the next generation ocean bottom node data in this mature and prolific petroleum basin. Together with CGG, as the leading technology provider in OBN processing, we will deliver a product that will significantly improve imaging of the area. We are confident that this new product will maximize our clients’ prospects for making new discoveries as well as optimizing existing production.’

The Utsira area holds several significant oil and gas fields, including Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Balder, Gina Krog, Gudrun and Johan Sverdrup, along with a number of undeveloped discoveries and prospects.

A 3D visualization of the top Zechstein play interpreted from the original Utsira OBN survey data that will be reprocessed under the terms of the agreement between CGG and Carbon Transition (image courtesy of Carbon Transition/Axxis Multi Client and TGS).

Original article link

Source: CGG