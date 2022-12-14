Chelsea’s Armando Broja to miss remainder of 2022/23 season with

Chelsea forward Armando Broja will miss the remainder of the 2022/23 season after suffering an ACL injury during a mid-season tour of Dubai.

The 21-year-old, who has made 12 competitive appearances this season, sustained the injury in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s friendly against Aston Villa, Armando underwent further assessment following the club’s return to England.

“Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required.

“Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.”

The 21-year-old has made 12 competitive appearances this season





It is another injury blow for Chelsea, who had a raft of players out before the World Cup, and for Broja in his breakthrough season in the first team.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all been stepping up their returns while at the team’s training camp in Dubai this month, although some are closer than others to a return.

Chelsea’s next seven games

December 27 – Premier League, Bournemouth (H), 5.30pm kick-off

January 1 – Premier League, Nottingham Forest (A), live on Sky Sports, 4.30pm kick-off

January 5 – Premier League, Manchester City (H), live on Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

January 8 – FA Cup third round, Manchester City (A), 4.30pm kick-off

January 12 – Premier League, Fulham (A), 8pm kick-off

January 15 – Premier League, Crystal Palace (H), 2pm kick-off

January 21 – Premier League, Liverpool (A), 12.30pm kick-off