Cher admits she’s ‘struggling to sleep’ after death of her late

Georgia was always a lifelong support system for Cher, seeing her through stratospheric fame and turbulent romances.

Speaking about her upbringing, Cher said in a previous interview: “She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it.”

Cher also wrote on Twitter earlier this year in response to Judy Jordan: “I love my mom, but ours wasn’t always a marriage made in heaven.

“I was stubborn, a strong, willed little child, I was a little pony who couldn’t be broken and it scared her.”