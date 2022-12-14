Chicago Fire bosses defend controversial character return

“We didn’t know where or when we would fit her in, but winter finales are always fun for these kinds of [obstacles],” Derek explained to TV Line.

“And we wanted it to be a big surprise, but not be the end of the episode, because sometimes you want people just going, ‘Oh, God, what else is coming?’

Andrea added: “We love this character. We love our villains, but the character is so fun because she just does not see herself as a villain at all.

“So it’s like the way our guys feel about her versus the way she sees her place at 51. She feels completely connected to 51, and that’s a fun thing to explore, too.”

Chicago Fire season 11 continues Wednesdays on NBC in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.