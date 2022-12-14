Classic Call Of Duty Map Returns With Free Modern Warfare 2 Xbox

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a huge hit at launch, performing incredibly well commercially as expected for the series. Infinity Ward’s latest effort sat well with players too, including us – we were big fans of what the game had to offer across all of its core modes. Well, the game is now deep into its first post-launch season, and more goodies are arriving today, December 14th.

MW2 Season 1 Reloaded launches today at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, and it’s bringing a bunch of content to the game, including ‘Raids’ and a selection of quality of life improvements. However, it’s the new — or should we say returning — multiplayer map we’re most excited about.

Yes, the Call of Duty 4 classic ‘Shipment’ returns to the fray with today’s update. For those of you who haven’t played this one, it’s a tiny, close quarters map that brings pure chaos to the battlefield whenever it shows up.

This particular map has featured in quite a few Call of Duty games at this point, but it’s always popular for its frantic action and, let’s be honest, quick XP rates! The team have made some changes this time though, including limiting the ability to climb crates, and shuffling some of the objectives around in certain modes.

The update itself is live for PlayStation players to download right now, with Xbox to follow shortly. Its early arrival on PlayStation tells us that this patch should weigh in at around 11GB, unless it’s significantly larger on the Xbox platform… it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened!