Cloud-software firm Nerdio raises $117 million

Nerdio has raised $117 million in new funding, led by Updata, a venture-capital fund in Washington, D.C., that also has backed Jellyvision and Built In.

It’s a noteworthy $100 million funding at a time when nine-figure deals have become rare. A year ago, such deals were commonplace. After tech stocks slumped, valuations and the pace of venture-capital deals have sharply declined.

Nerdio doubled its headcount this year to about 100, and Vladimirskiy plans to nearly double it again next year. The company plans to expand its executive leadership and expand into new products and geographies. Nerdio has about 5,000 customers, including PayPal, Office Depot, Comcast, Sabre and Sharp.

The company spun out of Adar, a technology-services company founded by Vladimirskiy that served small and midsize businesses, which was sold to a private-equity firm in 2020. It previously raised $8 million.

Cloud computing, in which companies put their software and data on equipment operated by outside vendors and pay a monthly subscription fee, is one of the fastest-growing sectors of technology. It’s also the primary technology for remote access. Research firm IDC says spending on cloud computing and subscription software is growing about 20% a year.