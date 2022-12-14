COMMENTARY: Teriffic tunes from 2022

Here are 25 more albums that make up the next tier of my favorites – and there’s not much separating them from the top 10.

Eddie Vedder: “Earthling” (diverse and dynamic solo album from Pearl Jam frontman)

Sarah Borges: “Together Alone” (Borges teams with Eric Ambel of Del-Lords fame to create a stirring roots rock set)

Elvis Costello: “A Boy Named If” (a strong return to Costello’s rocking early sound)

Maggie Rogers: “Surrender” (epic modern pop dressed in big beats, bold synths)

Bird Streets: “Lagoon” (consistently well crafted, mostly easy-going power pop)

Ruthie Foster: “Healing Time” (rich soul, blues, folk and pop)

Beachheads: “Beachheads II” (crisp and catchy rocking pop)

Wet Leg: “Wet Leg” (caffeinated and catchy pop-rock with winking humor)

Alvvays: “Blue Rev” (energetic, sonically rich indie pop/rock)

Amoeba Teen: “Amoeba Teen” (strong outing from one of power pop’s best newer bands)

Mitski: “Laurel Hell” (melodic synth-pop that retains an edge)

Dan Andriano and the Bygones: “Dear Darkness” (Alkaline Trio bassist goes rootsier and poppier with winning results)

Sophie and the Broken Things: “Delusions of Grandeur” (fine alt-country that falls somewhere between Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris)

Carla Geneve: “Learn To Like It”(edgy rock filtered with blues and Americana that’s easy to like)

Matt Pearce and the Mutiny: “The Soul Food Store” (Pearce weaves blues, soul, Latin and rock into a distinctive sound on 11 strong songs)

Julia Jacklin: “Pre Pleasure” (pop balladry – and the occasional uptempo tune – with nice melodic depth)

Dave Scarbrough: “Happy Ever After” (Good power pop mixed with a couple of harder-hitting songs, a few ballads and some impactful instrumental moments)

T.G.Copperfield: “Snakes and Dust” (literate, dark folk that ranges from gritty to pretty, with jolts of rock)

Dan Israel: “Seriously” (sharply crafted brisk rock and folk ballads, as usual, from Israel)

Emperor Penguin: “Sunday Carvery” (power pop with nice variety, originality and interesting production)

MJ Lenderman: “Boat Songs” (Lenderman is finding his own sound in the vein of the Drive-By Truckers and Blackberry Smoke)

Tamar Berk: “Start at the End” (well crafted and often pleasant pop-rock that contrasts with angsty lyrics)

Elf Power: “Artificial Countrysides” (first album in five years is a strong folk-pop effort)

The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club: “Please Stand By” (frisky, consistently catchy Cheap Trick-esque power pop)

Oceanator: “Nothing’s Ever Fine” (loud, edgy rock with tons of hooks and a feast of tasty guitar parts)