Company of Heroes 3 release date, pre-orders, and features

The Company of Heroes 3 release date is coming. It’s already been in development for five years, so what’s a few more months? Initially, we only knew about the Italian campaign with its new, Total War-style strategy map, and about the CoH-development program that’s driven a lot of the design decisions to date.

Since then, we received a further announcement that revealed the second campaign, which is in the more traditional mission-only style. We also have some idea of the vague plans for Company of Heroes 3 DLC, which is sure to prolong one of the best PC games available for military strategists. Here’s everything we know about Company of Heroes 3, including its release date and gameplay features.

Company of Heroes 3 release date

The Company of Heroes 3 release date is February 23, 2023. It will release on PC via Steam. It’s also coming to console for the first time, launching on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, though Sega has already confirmed that there are currently no plans for crossplay support.

Company of Heroes 3 pre-orders

Company of Heroes 3 pre-orders are live now via Steam and the game’s official website. Physical or digital, there are two flavours of pre-release editions: ‘launch’ and ‘premium’.

Both editions will come with the Devil’s Brigade DLC pack – which contains legendary skins for a number of US units in-game, while the premium edition comes with additional cosmetics, as well as access to the game’s first expansion, which is due out sometime in 2023.

Company of Heroes 3 system requirements

The Company of Heroes 3 system requirements have arrived courtesy of developer Relic Entertainment, giving you plenty of time to get your system ready for the game.

Company of Heroes 3 alpha

A third Company of Heroes 3 alpha is now available, offering a single mission from the North African campaign titled ‘Mission Alpha’. If you played the initial pre-alpha, or the multiplayer alpha that occurred after, you should already have access to the new build. If not, you can find out details on how to sign up via the official website.

Company of Heroes 3 features

Company of Heroes 3 features two campaigns: Italy and North Africa. Each can be played separately, regardless of the chronological order of events. The Italian campaign uses Relic’s new dynamic ‘strategic’ layer, while the North African campaign is the more traditional, narrative-and-mission focused experience with no campaign layer.

There are four factions available to play at launch – British and commonwealth forces, American forces, the German Wehrmacht, and the German Afrika Korps. Other allied nations and commonwealth forces will be represented either through Battlegroups or other in-game references. Battlegroups iterate upon the doctrine system of Company of Heroes 1, allowing you to unlock new abilities that have the potential to drastically change the outcome of a skirmish – from medical supply drops to carpet bombing runs.

While we don’t know anything about mod tools, Relic has confirmed it plans to roll out dedicated customisation options to give players more control over skirmish battles, which could lay the foundation for a mod scene if formal modding capability is rolled out.

That's everything you need to know about the Company of Heroes 3 release date. Check back later for further updates