Coric to replace injured Tiafoe at Mubadala World Tennis

Frances Tiafoe was supposed to play at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship that starts tomorrow but he got injured.

Borna Coric, who had a spectacular season finale and aims to build on it in 2023, will take the American’s spot. This competition will provide him a wonderful opportunity to test his early-season level. Many talented athletes, like Ruud, Tsitsipas, Rublev, and Norrie will be there as well.

“I’m excited to be making my Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut in Abu Dhabi. I know there are a lot of Croatian sports fans in the region so it will be great to play in front of them. Playing in the Championship, with such a strong line-up, is the perfect start to my 2023 season,” said Coric said in a statement.

Event CEO John Lickrish added:

“Adding Coric to the MWTC roster is extremely exciting. He has just completed a fantastic season and is showing he deserves to be playing among the very best once more. In Abu Dhabi, he will certainly be in a strong field and I’m very much looking forward to watching him take on Rublev on the opening day.”