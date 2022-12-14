Coronation Street’s Summer star addresses future on soap

“I think she is in for a bit of a ride with Esther and Mike but we’ll see what happens, she had got the support of Billy, and Aaron and her other dads as well.”

During scenes which aired on Monday, Mike rumbled Summer and Aaron’s lie, threatening to call the police.

He asked: “Are you lying to me?” before Summer squirmed and admitted everything, with Aaron adding: “Mike you’ve got to understand how hard this has been.”

When Summer revealed she lost the baby before taking the money, Mike kicked off: “You took our money? Knowing you had lost the baby? You conned us! You disgust me.”

Despite Esther asking Summer to continue their surrogacy officially, does Mike have a dangerous ulterior motive for the teen?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8pm on ITV.