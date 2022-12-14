Corrie’s William Roache awarded OBE as world’s longest-serving

William went on to admit that there was more to good health than just a regular exercise regime, including finding “the joy in whatever you do”.

He continued: “There’s certainly basics to life like eating enough vegetables and drinking enough water, getting enough exercise, those things.

“But I think probably the worst thing is stress. If you listen to the news and read the papers, there’s not much joy around, is there?

“If you can enjoy yourself and find joy in whatever you do, it makes such a big difference.”