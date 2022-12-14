Croatia to join the Schengen Zone

What will this mean for British tourists?

Although Britain used to be an EU member, it was never part of the bloc’s Schengen Zone.

Since Brexit, British tourists can visit the Schengen Zone for 90 out of every 180 days without a visa.

Until January 1, British tourists can spend 90 out of every 180 days in Croatia and any amount of time spent in the Schengen Zone does not impact that.

For example, a British tourist could spend 90 days in the Schengen Zone and then 90 days in Croatia.

However, once Croatia enters the Schengen Zone, the country will count within the 90 days for the whole Schengen Area and this will no longer be possible.

READ MORE: Tourist warns over ‘sketchy’ scam in Greece