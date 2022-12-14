Cruise guests spill best tips – ‘Best time to get photos’

On Reddit, several cruise passengers shared their best kept-secrets for other guests. From quiet areas on the ship to the best time to get photos, there were a few useful tips for new passengers.

One guest said: “The nightclubs on high decks are often kept open during the day for knitting and Bible groups.

“They are quiet and empty most of the day and often have a couple of outlets.”

On a huge cruise ship, it can sometimes be difficult to find a quiet area to relax. One passenger recommended that guests head to the nightclub that day.

As it won’t be being used, the cruise line may open it up for guests who want a little peace and quiet.

Another guest said they found the best time to enjoy the ship was when other passengers were exploring a port.

