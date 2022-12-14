Daniel W. Rudgers passed away on Dec. 13, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Mich., at age 79. He was the son of the late Donald and Virginia Rudgers of Le Roy and brother of Gail Welsh of Hingham, Mass., Gregory Rudgers of Ithaca, N.Y., and Jim Rudgers of Wakefield, R.I. Dan was born in Washington DC and was raised in Le Roy, attending and graduating from Le Roy High School. He then attended the University of Michigan, where a lifetime highlight was his membership in the University’s Men’s Glee club afforded him the opportunity to participate in a world tour. After graduation from the University, Dan taught music to elementary students in Sayville, Long Island until retirement. Throughout his life, Dan was an ardent sports fan, following all major sports, but most of all the University of Michigan teams. Following his retirement, Dan established 2 homes — one in Celebration, Fla., and one in Ann Arbor. His love of the Disney communities, tennis and many choral groups and jazz bands resulted in a stimulating retirement life in the sun during the winter. In the summer, he returned to Ann Arbor and found similar musical and tennis groups. Dan also enjoyed many years of exploring his family’s roots and published several genealogy papers. Nothing made him happier than walking through cemeteries, reading headstones and visiting historical societies while making notes to further his research. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Le Roy Historical Society.