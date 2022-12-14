David Beckham accused of ‘selling soul’ under Bill Gates pic

Former football star David Beckham, 47, has faced backlash from fans after sharing some pictures from his meeting with Bill Gates, 67, on Instagram today. In view of his 76.2 million followers, David described his interaction with the billionaire as an honour.

David’s meeting with Bill comes after the star sparked controversy earlier this year when he struck up a £10 million deal to promote the Qatar World Cup.

The Fifa World Cup is currently being hosted in Qatar between November 20 and December 18, with David facing criticism for agreeing to promote the event, despite the country’s harsh discrimination laws against women and gay people.

Amid the controversy, David’s fans continue to remind him of his role in the World Cup under his new photos, with one follower even accusing him of “selling his soul”.

Sharing a picture of himself standing beside Bill, David wrote: “A real honour to meet with the @gatesfoundation and some inspiring people behind life-saving innovations and projects that are changing young lives for the better @thisisbillgates.”

