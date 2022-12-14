Deadpool 3 Director Promises Entry Into The MCU Will Be Raw And

Since Ryan Reynolds announced that Deadpool 3 will be Hugh Jackman’s last real foray as Wolverine, as well as introduce Wade and company to the MCU, there has been a lot of fan speculation of tone regarding the level of violence that Disney would allow for its films. Deadpool 1 and 2 are on Disney+ already, and those have an absurd collective body count, but would the third entry be any different?

Director Shawn Levy (Free Guy) recently confirmed that the Merc With A Mouth will continue his style of hacking and slashing with sarcasm and obscenities when Deadpool joins the MCU properly saying that Reynold is his “North Star” in keeping things raw, gritty, and grounded.

“We are writing, rewriting, developing, and prepping Deadpool every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day,” Levy tells Collider. “It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a Deadpool movie.”

Levy continued about how much fun he’s having at this stage of the creative process with the film and how it’s different than anything else he’s worked on. “It’s that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

There’s no set start filming date but with a release date of November 8, 2024, we can guess it’ll be right around the corner.