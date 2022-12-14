Death in Paradise spin-off sees Humphrey and Martha put to the

Earlier this year, Death in Paradise bosses sparked a frenzy among fans when they revealed a spin-off would be happening. Beyond Paradise, which is based in the UK, will centre around Humphrey Goodman (played by Kris Marshall) and what happened when he left the sunny island of Saint Marie. The detective decided to follow his heart and moved back to London to be with Martha (Sally Bretton).

It is unclear when the BBC drama will air, but bosses have shared a first-look picture from the series.

Viewers last saw Humphrey bid an emotional farewell to Saint Marie in 2017.

He decided to move back to London to be with Martha and was replaced by Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon).

However, Beyond Paradise will see the couple moving and starting a new life together.

READ MORE: Coronation Street’s Summer star addresses future on soap