Despite Amassing Millions of Dollars at Just 17, American Tennis

While other tennis players used their fortune to fulfill their aspirations, one American tennis player considered her wealth to be a blessing. Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger thinks that leaving the sport allowed her to find a new way of living. When she was younger, the American tennis player rose to prominence. She had her own luxurious cars up until the age of 18, but she wasn’t content with the extravagant prize money she was given after winning tennis matches.

Notably, the American tennis player was having a good run on the tennis court before calling off her early athletic career owing to an injury. Jaeger, however, astonished her parents by doing something unexpected with her award money.

Andrea Jaeger sold her Mercedes Benz at the age of 19

In an earlier interview with Andrea Jaeger from 2008, she discussed a number of factors that led to her decision to become a nun following a successful junior tennis career. The American tennis star, who ended her career in 1987, was very engaged in volunteering in hospitals before she retired. She also established her own foundation to support children throughout her successful tennis career.

Nevertheless, the American tennis player shared her thoughts that the kids have more appreciation of living even more than her. She said, “I had millions of dollars. I had a Mercedes Benz at 17. Who needs a Mercedes Benz at 17? I sold it at 19 and gave the money away and used it to buy toys for kids in hospitals.”

Further, she also added what her parents thought about her selling the most expensive car of that time to help her charity work. She added, “My parents were shocked. For six months they thought I was joking. I put all my tennis earnings into the foundation.”

Injuries came as a blessing for Jaeger

The American tennis player was already truly amazed by helping children in the community and devoting her heart and soul to the work. She consequently believed that the injury was a blessing that arrived just in time to teach her how to live her life properly.

The former tennis player’s shoulder injury during the 1984 French Open presented an important challenge for her. And in 1987, having given up on her tennis career after almost three years of battling injuries, she made the decision to live her life as a nun.