Disney Dreamlight Valley: Save Time With This Useful Digging

You’ll spend a lot of time farming materials for Disney Dreamlight Valley if you want to complete all of the game’s friendship quests and craft its bevy of decorative items. But all of that mining, fishing, and digging can get exhausting and tedious over time, so finding ways to cut down on the busy work is always wonderful. One such way is to use a very clever digging trick that will drastically reduce the time you spend filling in the holes you’ve dug. Read on to find out how to do it.
How to fill digging holes in quickly
Digging is arguably the least rewarding and most monotonous of all of the tasks you’ll be doing around your valley, so the last thing you want to do after farming a biome for materials is go back and slowly fill in the holes you’ve made one by one. With one little trick, though, you can close in a huge amount of them all at once.