Drake Is Being Dragged For His “Corny” Necklace Made Up Of 42

If there’s one thing we know about Drake, it’s that he’s not one to hold back when it comes to romantic gestures.
From awkwardly professing his undying love to Rihanna on stage at the VMAs in 2016, to gifting Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 necklace, for better or for worse Drake’s attitude has always been “go big or go home.”
But now, it looks like his latest move has left fans a little divided.
The glittering piece — aptly titled: “Previous Engagements” — comprises 42 diamonds, representing each time the rapper got close to proposing, totaling at 351.38 carats.
Described in the video as a “monumental art piece,” Alex told TMZ that the necklace took 14 months to complete. He did not disclose the price, although fans in the comments section speculated that it could be worth upwards of $4 million.
Drake is yet to post about the necklace himself, though it is believed that he wore it in public for the first time last weekend while attending a concert in Atlanta.
And while the self-proclaimed “Certified Lover Boy” has never shied away from embracing his tumultuous love life, the meaning of the necklace has left fans a little divided, with hundreds of Twitter users calling out the “strange” gesture.
Another person even quipped that the necklace concept sounds like a joke that someone would make up about Drake, writing that he’s become a “full self-parody.”
Of course, one of the main topics of discussion was the sheer amount of times he’d thought about proposing, with plenty of fans pointing out that at 36-years-old, it’s quite an achievement to have considered marriage upwards of 40 times.
“Wanting to propose 42 times is wild,” someone wrote, while another person expressed shock that he’d even kept count.
And while the price remains unknown, others pointed out the obvious, stating that there could be better — and more affordable ways — for Drake to process his lost loves.
“men will spend untold amount of money while the majority of ppl are in poverty for the layers of disfunction and inner turmoil this is instead of therapy,” one person tweeted.
Reflecting on the meaning of the necklace, plenty of people ultimately cringed at the way it reinforced Drake’s “indestructible reputation,” with one fan writing that his “act” about struggling to find love is getting “annoying.”
