Drone bomb blitz on Kyiv foiled, Ukraine claims

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the “terrorists” fired 13 Iranian-made explosive-laden unmanned aircraft and all were intercepted. The snow-covered capital remained largely calm after the dawn attack, which came in two waves. The all-clear was sounded as the working day began.

Wreckage from the devices damaged four residential buildings and caused a blast at a three-storey tax office in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district. It left a gaping hole in the roof and blew out windows in parked cars and in a neighbouring building.

Clean-up crews were on site quickly to shovel away the rubble and roll out plastic sheeting to cover the blown-out windows in freezing temperatures.

One man, unfazed, pushed his son on a swing set on a nearby playground as the crews did their work.

Anton Rudikov’s family was sleeping when they heard the sounds of an explosion nearby and smashing windows.

“The children were frightened; the windows flew out,” said Mr Rudikov, who has daughters aged 13 and 18.

“What else can I say?”

Local residents said they saw fragments from a drone which contained the words “For Ryazan”.

The Kremlin claims Ukraine was responsible for an attack on a military base in the Ryazan region of western Russia last week.