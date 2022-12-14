DSME, POSCO join forces to create eco-friendly shipbuilding

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) signed a business partnership agreement with POSCO on the development of new shipbuilding materials.

The agreement calls for joint efforts to develop new shipbuilding materials and welding technologies that will be applied to vessels to be built in the future.

One of the joint projects includes the development of special steel that could withstand extremely high and low temperatures in order to carry liquefied carbon dioxide.

Furthermore, the two partners will also develop a fuel tank for ammonia-fueled ships and conduct research on welding technologies.

A result of DSME and POSCO’s collaboration so far, has been the development of a high-manganese steel fuel tank for cryogenic liquefied natural gas.