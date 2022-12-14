Dust off The Witcher 3, because the PS5 and Xbox Series update is

If you’re sitting on an unopened copy of The Witcher 3, or simply looking for an excuse to play it again, then now is the time to fire it up. The Witcher 3’s long-awaited next-gen update is finally here on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The next-gen makeover improves the visuals and frame-rates, adds new features and even a bit of new content. Best of all, the new Witcher 3 update is completely free to download and install.

According to CD Projekt, the next-gen update brings 60 FPS gameplay to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That’s on top of new graphical features, including 4K textures and models, plus ray-tracing effects for improved shadows and lighting.

CD Projekt explains more: “Performance Mode prioritises frame rate at 60FPS, while Ray Tracing aims for 30FPS and includes Ray Traced Global Illumination, enabling more realistic lighting, as well as Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, enabling more accurate and effective surface lighting.

“To further bolster these graphic improvements, you can expect a host of fully-integrated community-made mods including 4K textures and models, immersion enhancements, and visual bug fixes.”

A popular feature in visually stunning games like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West, The Witcher 3 next-gen update also adds a photo mode.

Fans of The Witcher’s TV series on Netflix will also be pleased to hear that CD Projekt has added new content based on the show.