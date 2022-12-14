Dysphonia now a ‘top’ Covid symptom among patients

It says stay home if you:

Have any symptoms of COVID-19, and have a high temperature or you do not feel well enough to go to work or do your normal activities

Have tested positive for COVID-19 – this means it’s very likely you have the virus.

“You should avoid being in close contact with people at higher risk from COVID-19,” the health service adds.

“This is particularly important if their immune system means they’re at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, even if they’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine.”

How long am I infectious for?

People with Covid can pass on the virus to other people for up to 10 days from when the infection starts.