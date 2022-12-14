EastEnders’ Gillian Wright rushed to hospital after panto

“Obviously, Gill’s health and wellbeing is paramount so, whilst we are sorry that she can’t return to the show, we wish her a speedy recovery over the next few weeks and send her all our love.”

Taking to her Instagram page, the Jean Slater star explained what happened further.

She told fans she took a “little fall in dance” but vowed to carry on in the opening night with the help of painkillers and a “glittery sling”.

Gillian added she had a metal place and pins put into her wrist the following day and was no under instructions to allow the plate to settle.