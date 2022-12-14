EastEnders’ Lola Pearce receives heartbreaking cancer news

EastEnders’ Lola (played by Danielle Harold) was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in October after she passed out in her daughter’s school toilets. Since then, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) have been doing everything they can to help her through the dark time. However, official spoilers reveal they are set to get yet another setback, leaving Lola devastated.
In upcoming scenes, Lola and Jay go to see the specialist about the clinical trial Ben found for her cancer diagnosis.
Dr Cunningham breaks the news that it’s too soon to try this route and warns Lola that miracles rarely happen.
Ben is left heartbroken to hear it was a waste of time and continues to search for a solution.
Back at home, Lola feels awful when she snaps at Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), realising that she’s letting her diagnosis consume her whole world.
Jay tells Ben they have to make this Christmas unforgettable as it could be the last one they ever have together.
Lola and Lexi have made up and start plaiting each other’s hair but Lexi is horrified when her mum’s hair comes out in her hand.
Shocked at the incident, Lola is devastated to contemplate the dark future ahead of her and what her daughter will have to witness.
Lola and Jay discuss her hair loss, and he promises her that he’ll always love her even if all her hair falls out.
Since her initial diagnosis, Lola has vowed to live her life to the fullest alongside Lexi, Jay, Ben and the rest of her family.
EastEnders have been working alongside Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support for the storyline.
Danielle told Metro.co.uk: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts.
“Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.
“They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”
Speaking about the moment she found out she had been “trusted” with the storyline, she also told The Sun: “I was so nervous when they first told me.
“It’s such a big story and the plans they have are so big. It’s going to be a really long and emotional story, it’s really heavy. It’s a brain tumour and then it’s surgery.”
EastEnders airs weekdays from 7:30pm on BBC One.
