EastEnders’ Lola Pearce receives heartbreaking cancer news

EastEnders’ Lola (played by Danielle Harold) was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in October after she passed out in her daughter’s school toilets. Since then, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) have been doing everything they can to help her through the dark time. However, official spoilers reveal they are set to get yet another setback, leaving Lola devastated.

In upcoming scenes, Lola and Jay go to see the specialist about the clinical trial Ben found for her cancer diagnosis.

Dr Cunningham breaks the news that it’s too soon to try this route and warns Lola that miracles rarely happen.

Ben is left heartbroken to hear it was a waste of time and continues to search for a solution.

Back at home, Lola feels awful when she snaps at Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), realising that she’s letting her diagnosis consume her whole world.

