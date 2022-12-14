ECP prepares for a busy holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – If you’re planning to go over the river and through the woods this holiday season, you’re not alone. AAA reported roughly 112 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is preparing for a busy few weeks ahead. Officials want to remind passengers of the old saying, don’t forget to pack your patience.

Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year for many. But for those traveling, well, sometimes it can feel like a nightmare.

“Coming from Atlanta, it is the most challenging process you can imagine. Especially this time of the year,” passenger Melissa Harris said.

Harris is getting ready to catch her flight back home for Christmas.

“I am here for all of the Christmas parties and then went to Pier Park and shopped til I dropped and now I’m heading back to the ATL,” Harris said.

The holiday travel hustle and bustle seems to have already hit major airports across the country, and for ECP Airport it’s just around the corner.

“So we’re anticipating probably beginning the latter part of next week, going through about the fourth or the fifth of January,” Parker McClellan, Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said.

McClellan said it shouldn’t be quite as crowded as Thanksgiving was. But as ECP continues to expand, there are a few active projects that could cause some delays.

“Which is a very compact five days. This is a much longer time,” McClellan said. “Remember that we do have a couple of construction projects going including parking, so added a little bit extra time because if our parking lot is full, we have an overflow lot that we’re using. We have a shuttle that runs back and forth, but it does take a little bit longer.”

While it’s nearly impossible to completely avoid the holiday travel chaos, you can still be a savvy traveler by making sure to head to the airport early in case of parking issues or long lines. Airport leaders are also reminding passengers to double-check the status of their flights, as delays and cancellations can be unpredictable.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.