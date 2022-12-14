Emily Blunt’s Story About Working With Tom Cruise On “Edge Of Tom

It all started when Emily shared on the Smartless podcast what it was like wearing an 85-pound suit in the movie. “The first time I put it on, I started to cry in front of Tom, and he didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?’ I did laugh, and then we got through it.”