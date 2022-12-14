Emma Raducanu addresses ‘intense’ publicity and ‘untrue’ rumours

Emma Raducanu admits heightened attention surrounding her career has been “intense” while trying to adjust to life in the spotlight across a mixed 2022 campaign.

The British No 1 has shouldered soaring expectations since announcing herself with a memorable Wimbledon campaign and a historic US Open crown in 2021, though between injuries and a women’s scene growing in depth her ensuing course has proven rocky.

In her first full year on the WTA Tour Raducanu has slipped from No 10 in the world to a current ranking of 74, missing time on-court due to various injuries and changing coaches on multiple occasions in a bid to find the right fit during the early years of her career.

“Professionally speaking, I’m very proud of my resilience this year,” said Raducanu in an interview with Sheerluxe. “I’ve faced quite a bit of adversity and I’ve had to keep getting back up a lot.

“So much stuff is said about me that isn’t true, but I try not to let it affect me. The past year has meant getting used to that side of things – the publicity and hearing all these things I never even knew about myself! The attention on the tour is so intense.”

Raducanu, who was made an MBE last month following her US Open triumph, recently missed the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow with a wrist problem and has been out of action in October, though is set to play in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Beyond that, the 20-year-old is expected to kickstart 2023 at the ASB Women’s Classic in Auckland, New Zealand in preparation for the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on January 16.

Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong explains what she thinks is in store over the next year for Emma Raducanu



“I can’t quite believe we’re at that stage again – the last 12 months have gone so fast,” said Raducanu. “My biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free. I just want to stay healthier for longer.

“This year, the demands of the tour, going from having no training or stamina to being thrown into competing at the top level, my body has struggled.

“So, I’ll be working hard to keep my body in good shape and improving. If you want a ‘resolution’ it’s probably to be consistent. Put in the work, day in, day out.”