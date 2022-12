When asked if Nicky has a dark past, Lewis continued: “At the moment he’s a lovely person, and there’s nothing to say [otherwise]… he kind of fits the bill.

“He is almost too good to be true, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Gabby and Kim may be keen on Nicky working at Home Farm, although, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) isn’t as keen.

“But I think not everyone was on board in the interview [at Home Farm],” the soap star shared.