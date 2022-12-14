Environment Canada warns of messy winter weather on Thursday

Environment Canada says high winds, ice pellets and snow will combine to create a challenging day for drivers in the London area Thursday.

It will start with very strong winds early Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 80 km/h during the overnight hours, and they’re not expected to ease until Thursday afternoon.

“So if you have loose items outside, bring them inside, secure them and certainly be aware that with these gust levels, we could see some isolated power outages,” said Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Freezing rain is expected to begin at around 5 a.m. Thursday and to continue to fall for much of the morning commute.

“If you can work from home Thursday, I suggest [you] do so,” said Cheng, because it’s going to be “messy.”

The freezing rain will change over to rain Thursday afternoon and should end late in the day.

Snow squalls possible

The London area could see up to five centimetres of snow by Thursday evening, said Cheng.

In the days to follow, a cold trend is expected for Southwestern Ontario, and with that comes the possibility of lake effect snow squalls.

But don’t count on a white Christmas. A system with rain moving into the London area toward the middle of next week “could ruin it for us,” said Cheng.

“I apologize on behalf of Mother Nature.”