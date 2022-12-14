Even Modern Warfare 2 wants Call of Duty fans to play the

With Modern Warfare 2 season 1 well underway, the FPS game has now had its mid-season update that adds new maps and plenty of extra content to the shooter. The newest Call of Duty game has the same problem as every other entry though, players refusing to play the objective, and this has even caught the ire of series developer Infinity Ward.

In a new blog celebrating the release of fan-favourite map Shipment in the multiplayer game, which gets a new update on December 14, Infinity Ward took the time to lay out some strategies for the map and multiplayer in general, while having fun with how some of you decide to play the game.

“Yes, even you Call of Duty veterans need the occasional reminder,” says Infinity Ward. “On Shipment, it’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of battle, especially when you’re slaying. The highest kill count won’t impress your teammates, however, if you’ve got a measly objective score and end up losing the match.

“When playing objective modes, keep your eye on the score, watch the objective position, and ask yourself — at least every now and then — am I doing my part? Your team will appreciate it, and trust us, you’ll still have plenty of opportunities to slay.”

It’s all in the nature of good fun really, but they’re still right. Not to take sides too hard, but in an objective game mode, you should play the objective. I know sometimes the rewards don’t exactly match up for winning, but if you want to grind guns and camos don’t jump into game modes that aren’t about getting the highest number of kills while bolting around every Modern Warfare 2 map.

Even if we all want to grind for the best Modern Warfare 2 gun skins and attachments as fast as possible, it’s great to hear Infinity Ward address how some decide to play Call of Duty. That said, many have noted how you get more XP and rewards for getting kills over going for the objective anyway.

Some suggest that having some camos tied to objectives, like the number of hardpoints captured or the amount of time defending a flag, might be a way to mitigate the issue. Then again, you also don’t need to be directly on the objective to be playing it, as you might be blocking off a certain entryway, or clearing out enemies by flanking them.

While there are a lot of factors to this issue, I’m all for the Modern Warfare 2 developers telling their players to work on the objective in a Call of Duty game either way. You can see what else Infinity Ward has to say about the Modern Warfare 2 mid-season update over on the Call of Duty blog.

