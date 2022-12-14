‘Fighter Queen’ WTA Player, Who Survived Cancer, Delights Tennis

Carla Suarez Navarro, a former tennis pro and cancer survivor from Spain, recently expressed her utter joy and pride. She made tennis fans’ timelines happier when she shared that she is expecting a child next year. From the tennis community and many fans, she received a deluge of congratulations right away.

After the 2021 season, she retired from competitive tennis. Suarez and her partner Olga Garcia shared the news with joy that their baby is due in June 2023. In September 2020, only a few months after announcing her retirement, she received a Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis.

The tennis community and fans congratulate the legendary WTA player

In 2023, Carla Suarez and her partner Olga Garcia will welcome their first child. On Twitter, she posted this joyful news. Both the Spanish soccer player and the retired WTA star posed holding a pair of infant sneakers. Fans congratulated and showered their love for the seasoned tennis player in abundance.

Suarez recently tweeted, “A new stage that we wanted to live. Let’s expand the family!” She also claimed that the duo was very excited and happy to welcome the new baby. The tennis veteran further added, ” Very soon we will be one more😍❤ ” (Google Translate)

Fans were happy for the seven-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist.

One fan was quick to tweet, “How happy these things always make me.” (Google Translate)

The seasoned player made a comeback to the professional game in 2021 after undergoing chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Suarez has won two WTA championships and also advanced to the 2014 Roland Garros doubles semifinals.

She had planned to stop playing tennis in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and her diagnosis caused her to delay her decision by a full year.

Also in 2021, Suarez participated in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the US Open, Wimbledon, and Tokyo Olympics.

The Spanish player received recognition for her efforts when she was named the 2021 WTA Comeback Player of the Year. A famous media outlet shared Suarez’s statement, tweeting, “We still don’t know the sex of the baby. What matters most to us right now is that the pregnancy goes without complications.” (Google Translate)

The former tennis ace had once shared details about her cancer battle

The former top-10 tennis player announced on Twitter that her Hodgkin’s lymphoma treatment was successful and that she had finished her treatment and overcome her battle with cancer. Suarez thanked all the fans and enthusiasts for their warm messages. She claimed that she was composed and ready to deal with whatever came her way.

Suarez also explained that every word of support that she received from fans gave her strength. She also didn’t forget to thank healthcare professionals who take care of people every day.