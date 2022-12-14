Forgot your Apple ID password? Erase and reset your iPhone this

Want to reset your iPhone but forgot your password? Don’t worry. Reset it this way.

iPhones are one of the most secure smartphones today. Apple prides itself in providing a secure environment for users so that they can store all their data without any hassle. Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant has additional security measures in place in case you ever lose your iPhone. Features such as Find my iPhone helps you to track your iPhone in case it gets lost or stolen, and Activation Lock prevents any unauthorized person from accessing or erasing your iPhone.

But what happens when you want to erase your iPhone but don’t remember the password? Is there no way to recover your password or bypass it entirely to wipe your phone clean? Well, there is. Apple has a few measures in place for you to either recover your forgotten password, or reset your iPhone without using one.





Erase iPhone after recovering password Step 1:

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can simply recover it by visiting iforgot.apple.com. Step 2:

It will ask you to verify your Apple ID, Enter your Apple ID and the security characters. Step 3:

A notification will be sent to your iPhone asking whether you permit your iPhone to reset the password. Step 4:

Allow it and enter the new password you wish to set. Step 5:

Simply go to erase the iPhone and enter this new password to reset your iPhone and disable Find my iPhone.





Erase iPhone with PC

Step 1:

If you wish to erase your iPhone, you can do it with the help of your PC by going into the recovery mode.

Step 2:

Make sure you have iTunes installed and then turn off your iPhone.

Step 3:

To enter the recovery mode, Press and release the volume up button, then press and release the volume down button, and then finally hold the power button until the recovery mode appears.

Step 4:

Now plug into your iPhone to your PC and a Restore or Update window should pop up on your PC. Click on Restore and your iPhone will be erased to its factory settings. Do note that you’ll still have to enter the password once the iPhone turns on.



