Foul-smelling urine could be a symptom of a ‘painful’ condition

Anything that happens in the loo behind closed doors makes for a rather uncomfortable topic. However, keeping a track of what’s normal for you could help you spot any worrying changes. According to an expert, your pee could break the news of a “painful” condition.

While you might not check the toilet bowl after you just went, the smell of your pee could be a warning sign of a painful health condition.

Mr Tet L Yap, a Consultant specialising in Urology at The Princess Grace Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK, said: “Foul or unpleasant smelling urine should not always be a cause for concern.

“However, if it is coupled with symptoms such as a sudden urge to urinate (or more often than normal, or during the night), a burning sensation while urinating, cloudy urine, then you may have a urinary tract infection (UTI).”

UTIs crop up once the urinary tract becomes infected, usually by bacteria. This infection can target any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra.

