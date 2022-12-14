France player ratings as Kylian Mbappe sets up Lionel Messi





Theo Fernandez opened the scoring after just five minutes and the win was wrapped up when Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani tapped home a second from close range. It means Kylian Mbappe will go head-to-head against Lionel Messi in the biggest match of them all on Sunday. Express Sport takes a look at how every player performed in the semi-final…

France (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris 8 Another outstanding display from the Spurs goalkeeper who led from the front – well the back – for his French side. Jules Kounde 7 No world-beater as a makeshift right-back but put in a decent shift crowned by a fabulous goal-saving block at the end. Raphael Varane 8 Commanding and footsure performance from the Manchester United centre-back. Ibrahima Konate 8 Brought in because of illness to Dayot Upamecano, the Liverpool defender did himself and his country proud. Theo Hernandez 7 Milan left-back was in the right place at the right to give France a flying start with his high-kick act.

Youssouf Fofana 6 Industrious but slightly indisciplined in the French midfield after coming in for Adrien Rabiot. Aurelien Tchouameni 8 Goalscorer against England had another good night with his driving runs and eye for a pass. Antoine Griezmann 7 A threat to the Morocco defence on the half-turn but France’s playmaker had too much defending to do for his liking. Ousmane Dembele 5 The Barcelona wing struggled to make much of an impact down the right flank.

Kylian Mbappe 8 One piece of Mbappe magic setted the outcome as his delightful dance set up France’s second goal for Randal Kolo Muani. Olivier Giroud 6 Intelligent movement but should have done better with a good first chance which cannoned off the post. Substitutes: Thuram (Giroud 66), Kolo Muani (Dembele 77) Morocco (5-4-1) Yassine Bounou 7 Little the Montreal-born goalkeeper could do about either of France’s goals. Achraf Hakimi 7 The PSG defender, winning his 60th cap, had his hands full with clubmate Kylian Mbappe but coped well.

Romain Saiss 6 The Morocco captain’s night was cut short almost before it had begun with a thigh injury for the former Wolves defender. Achraf Dari 6 Called in at the last moment after West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd dropped out, Dari had his hands full with the French attack. Jawad El Yamiq 7 Spectacular overhead kick with a high degree of difficulty almost brought equaliser for Morocco. Noussair Mazraoui 5 The Bayern Munich ace clearly was not fit having been pressed into service after missing the quarter-final and was replaced at half time. Sofyan Amrabat 8 Heart and soul contribution in the midfield from the bald enforcer who represented Netherlands at youth level.

Azzedine Ounahi 7 Glimpses of his talent and coltish running but too rarely for Morocco’s liking. Hakim Ziyech 7 The Chelsea man, deployed down the right-hand side of the attack, whipped in some dangerous dead balls. Sofiane Boufal 6 One of two nice touches from the ex-Southampton man but blotted copybook with early booking. Youssef En-Nesyri 5 Morocco striker grafted hard struggled to get much change out of the well-drilled French defence. Substitutes: Amallah (Saiss 21), Attiat-Allah (Mazraoui 46), Hamdallah (En-Nesyri 66), Aboukhalal (Boufal 66), Ezzalzouli (Amallah 78). Yellow cards: Boufal 27 Referee: Cesar Ramos (Mexico), 6. Attendance: 68,294.