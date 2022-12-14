France staff ‘blame England players’ after two stars struck down

France staff blame England players after duo Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano were forced to miss their World Cup clash with Morocco, according to reports. The pair will be cheering on their team-mates at the Al Bayt Stadium. Les Bleus are hoping to make it to the final for the second time in a row, having gone all the way in Russia four years ago.

France go up against Morocco tonight with a place in the World Cup final at stake, with Les Bleus winning four of their five matches at the tournament in Qatar so far.

But they’re dealing with a mini crisis after Rabiot and Upamecano were forced to miss the match this evening through illness, with the pair replaced by Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate.

Now, according to beIN Sports via Canal Plus, there are members of the France staff who think the flu was contracted from England players.

The defending champions dumped the Three Lions out of the competition on Saturday night, with goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud seeing them through.

The report does add, however, that there’s no way of confirming these suspicions.

