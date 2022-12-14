France staff ‘blame England players’ after two stars struck down

France staff blame England players after duo Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano were forced to miss their World Cup clash with Morocco, according to reports. The pair will be cheering on their team-mates at the Al Bayt Stadium. Les Bleus are hoping to make it to the final for the second time in a row, having gone all the way in Russia four years ago.
France go up against Morocco tonight with a place in the World Cup final at stake, with Les Bleus winning four of their five matches at the tournament in Qatar so far.
But they’re dealing with a mini crisis after Rabiot and Upamecano were forced to miss the match this evening through illness, with the pair replaced by Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate.
Now, according to beIN Sports via Canal Plus, there are members of the France staff who think the flu was contracted from England players.
The defending champions dumped the Three Lions out of the competition on Saturday night, with goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud seeing them through.
The report does add, however, that there’s no way of confirming these suspicions.
Rabiot has been left behind for the match tonight, with the Juventus midfielder watching from their base in the Middle East instead.
Upamecano is reportedly slightly better and has been able to make the bench, though the Bayern Munich star is obviously not fit enough to start.
It’s claimed it’s unknown if either of the pair have coronavirus, with there no obligation to test players during the tournament.
Throughout the tournament, journalists have been asked to wear face masks as a way of preventing any possible spread of COVID-19.
And Get Football News France have said this was actually a request from the England camp.
Speaking before the game, France boss Didier Deschamps opened up on how he was managing his squad as they look to make it back to back World Cup wins.
“For me, the most important thing is to keep everyone within this dynamic, and to spend a lot of time with the players who don’t play,” he said.
“Sometimes we speak, other times we have meetings. We also have conversations during the day.
“I don’t have an office where I can welcome them one by one so we have a relationship built on trust, which is important to have between the players and me.”
Deschamps added: “There are always important and crucial moments.
“Obviously when the team scores, but there are other moments when the team struggles, but you should be efficient.
“It’s a matter of efficiency in football.
“When we get into an offensive zone and also a defensive zone, a big team should be able to attack properly and defend properly.”
And when quizzed about his expectations for Morocco, he stated: “They’re a team that have defended pretty well, but they aren’t only defensive, otherwise they wouldn’t have reached the semi-finals.
“They also have some offensive tools, but [with] a defensive base, which is well-organised and very rational.”
