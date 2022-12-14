Free Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.27 Adds Five Cars to PS5, PS4 and

Update: Depending on when you read this, Gran Turismo 7’s free 1.27 update will be rolling out today, 14th December, adding five new vehicles to the game. As now officially confirmed on the PS Blog, they are the Ferrari Vision GT, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20, the Bugatti Chiron ’16, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray ’20, and the Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95.

While the update doesn’t include any new tracks or routes, it does feature a fresh set of Scapes based on the scenic backdrops of Norway. All of this content is free, so check it out!

Original Article: It may be almost Christmas, but Gran Turismo 7 is the gift that keeps on giving. The game’s monthly update cadence is now well established, and owners of the PS5 and PS4 simulation racer can look forward to another hearty dollop of free content from 15th December. As teased by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi, the update will include five cars, including the previously announced Ferrari Vision GT. This will initially be free to everyone who completed the in-game Viewer’s Campaign during the Gran Turismo World Finals.

Debate is still raging over the other four vehicles, but GTPlanet.net suspects they are the Toyota Celica ST205, the Bugatti Chiron, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, and the C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette. Obviously this is all educated speculation based on the silhouettes, so don’t take it as gospel, but they seem like as good a guesses as any.

Remember, the monthly Gran Turismo 7 updates usually include more than just cars, so don’t be surprised if new Scapes, track layouts, Menus, and more sneak in alongside the aforementioned additions. And as alluded to previously, all of this content will be free for everyone, so you can look forward to a few festive extras, courtesy of Polyphony Digital and crew.