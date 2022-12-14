From Sea King to SAR Queen: It Will Mean A Lot for Us in the

New systems prevent icing

The major benefit of the new SAR Queen helicopter is the de-icing system on the rotor.

“It will save time and be important to save lives,” says Chief of the Norwegian Air Force Rolf Folland to High North News. Major General Folland has extensive experience as a helicopter pilot in the Air Force and has been Squadron Commander for both 330 Squadron and 337 Squadron.

Folland explains that the helicopter can be flown in cases of moderate icing, through clouds in the winter, and directly over the mountains, instead of flying routes low over the sea or through fjords to get to the destination. With the de-icing system, for example, an operation from Banak to Tromsø will take much less time. This also provides a greater capacity out at sea since the rescue service can get to the person or persons in need more quickly, and can carry out a more efficient rescue operation, he says.

“It will be a big leap from the relatively old Sea King to a hyper-modern SAR Queen. This transition has also gone seamlessly without a reduction in preparedness. I am very pleased that we have been able to maintain such a high level of preparedness during this change,” Folland adds.

In addition to more modern and other automatized systems, the AW101 will be a better workplace for those aboard.

“The helicopter is easier to operate, even though it also has complicated systems. That means that we will also have excess resources to plan an operation in a better way and use less capacity on the actual flying of the machine,” explains Department Manager Remi Olsen in Bodø.