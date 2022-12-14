Full list of schools which will shut today due to snow and cold

Oxfordshire

Only one school in Oxfordshire has announced it will close on December 14.

Hardwick Primary School in Banbury has confirmed plans to shut its doors again for all pupils.

The school said: “Hardwick Primary School will be closed to all pupils tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, due to insufficient heating. We hope to reopen on Thursday, December 15 following remedial works taking place.”

Devon

Several schools have confirmed they will close either partially or altogether on December 14.

Devon council said the closures are as follows: